Manchester, NH — On Monday, Manchester Police responded to an armed robbery at Bunny’s Convenience Store at 947 Elm Street.

Police say that Stephen Ham, 56, of Manchester pulled a gun at a store employee and demanded cash and cigarettes. After Ham left, the employee called police with a detailed description and they were able to locate him nearby with a female.

Ham and Michelle Banks, 52, of Manchester, attempted to walk away but were detained. Officers determined that Ham is a convicted felon and are charging him with two counts of Robbery- Weapon, two counts of Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

Banks is being charged with Falsifying Evidence and also had active bail conditions from early October.