South Burlington, VT- A homeless fugitive from Utah has been arrested and is being charged for the murders of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66.

Logan Levar Clegg, 26, is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18, 2022, in Concord.

Detectives from the Concord Police Department, who are investigating the April slaying of a Concord couple, told police 26-year-old Logan Clegg had been seen on Williston Road. Clegg is also wanted in Utah in a felony possession of stolen property case, for which he is on probation.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s said the bodies were discovered in a wooded area near a East Concord hiking trail April 21. They had both been shot multiple times.

Clegg is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont where he has been housed on an unrelated charge since October 12, 2022.