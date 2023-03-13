Parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and upstate New York, are bracing for a winter storm that could drop more than 12 inches of heavy, wet snow across a broad swath of the northeast.

The National Weather Service says the storm, that is also forecast to contain high winds, is supposed to begin late Monday and last into Wednesday. Power outages are possible and utility officials say they are prepositioning repair crews to help restore power.

Snowfall in the western part of Massachusetts could exceed 18 inches, but along the coast where the storm is expected to begin as rain, the snow totals could be 3 or 4 inches, Bill Simpson, a spokesman for the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, said.

“I’m not quite sure of the exact track,” Simpson said. “That makes all the difference in the world.”

A winter storm warning was due to take effect Monday evening and last through Wednesday morning for parts of upstate New York, New Hampshire and Vermont, northeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern sections of Maine, as well as western Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Officials across the region urged residents to be prepared and listen to local weather reports.

“If you must travel, make sure your vehicle’s emergency kit is well stocked and includes a flashlight, food, water and a blanket,” Robert Buxton, the director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement.