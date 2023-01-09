CONCORD, NH – Investigators have identified a female body discovered in Bedford, NH, in 1971. Her identity remained unknown for 50 years. Investigators say DNA testing from genetic genealogists at the DNA Doe Project helped them identify the deceased woman as Katherine Alston, 26, of Boston, Massachusetts.

Investigators say the woman had been dead for about one to three months before she was found. The manner of her death was murder, but investigators never determined her cause of death.

Investigators say Alston’s family was moving from Massachusetts to Texas in 1971. Alston was supposed to meet them at the Logan Airport to make the flight to Texas but never showed up.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit says Alston was divorced when she disappeared and was never reported missing. According to investigators, she lived with her roommate David Cormier at 35 Beacon Street in Boston.

“Today’s announcement by our Cold Case Unit is very important and I am proud of their difficult and very diligent work. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice for Ms. Alston, her family, and for all New Hampshire crime victims,” said Attorney General Formella in a statement. “We are determined to stay on this case and will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to follow any leads that may help us determine who might be responsible for Ms. Alston’s death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.