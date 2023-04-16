A New Haven man is due in court in late June after being accused of texting dozens of false reports to 911 over a period of several weeks.

Vermont State Police say Randy McEntee, 27, sent texts about noise complaints all the way up to so-called ‘swatting’ reports of suspicious people armed with guns. The texts pertained to alleged incidents at the Sugarhouse Motel on Route 7. Troopers say they verified that the reports were false by responding to each one.

McEntee is accused of sending the bogus texts anonymously. Investigators say the responses to each report disturbed guests at the motel, none of whom had any knowledge of the underlying alleged activities.