There’s a new health care option in rural Lamoille County; the town of Johnson has a new health center, and leaders say it will benefit the community. The vision for this center came about two years ago from a nurse practitioner and the founders of Jenna’s Promise, an organization that supports people struggling with addiction.

At a former site of a Subway shop, the Johnson Health Center will offer both general health and addiction services. Nurse Practitioner Caroline Butler and Jenna’s Promise Co-Founder Dawn Tatro worked to combine their visions for easy access to healthcare in rural Vermont.

Butler noted, “really quickly I realized there was a lot of need in this community for healthcare.”

Tatro said, “it’s really hard to find a doctor and a psychiatrist and a counselor that all work together. We felt like if we could put something like that together it would be a team.”

Butler says the last time there was a doctor’s office in Johnson was about five years ago. She noted the center will treat substance use disorders and take care of people that are in either active addiction or recovery. She also noted that Johnson has become a recovery town, and the health center is another piece that brings the town together.

Jenna’s Promise played a role in shaping the services the center will offer. Tatro explained, “Jenna’s Promise was created after we lost our daughter to an overdose after six years of struggling and realizing how many gaps there are with housing and workforce development and healthcare.”

The health center is adding more team members to allow for community care. They’re still working on figuring out their hours. Butler added, as the health center grows, it’ll be able to add more services.

The Johnson Health Center is also building Vermont’s first free Naloxone vending machine, commonly known as Narcan.