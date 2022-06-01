Colchester, VT — A new project in Colchester is aiming at putting a dent in Vermont’s housing shortage. The Stuart Avenue project will create dozes of new apartments, and some will go to those who are currently homeless. The project will be part of a new community that will feature 200 apartments, a childcare center, and a recreation area. By the end of 2023, dozens of apartments will stand tall on Stuart Avenue and Severance Road.

“Housing is a critical pillar of our society,” said Mattias Hud, Regional Administrator. “It is foundational to the health of families, communities and the economy.”

Last year, Vermont joined the Biden’s House America Initiative that aims to fight homelessness across the nation. “For years I’ve talked about our housing shortage which impacts all income levels,” said Governor Phil Scott. “When you don’t have enough affordable housing, people have nowhere to go.”

“The Stewart Avenue apartment is an example that works towards House America goals and Vermont goals.”

The bulk of the project will be funded through federal tax credits and loans from TD Bank. The total funding for the project will be around $12 million.

“The American Rescue Plan is a once in a lifetime opportunity to address homeless crisis in Vermont,” said Josh Hanford, Commissioner of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

While the Stuart Street project will provide homes for many Vermonters, thousands of units are still needed to meet current demand.

“As I speak, roughly half a million people are living in tents, shelter or cars,” said Beverly Ebersold, Director of National Initiatives for the U.S. Interagency. “By some estimates, there’s at least one child experiencing homelessness in every Kindergarten class on average.”