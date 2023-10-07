Investigators are offering new information about the person of interest in Thursday’s deadly shooting of a retired former dean at what is now Vermont State University Castleton.

Honoree Fleming, 77, was found dead Thursday afternoon on the D&H Rail Trail approximately one mile south of the Castleton campus. Vermont State Police revealed on Friday that she’d been shot in the head and that her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, troopers said that the man they’re looking for is White and 5’10” tall with short red hair. Authorities previously believed that he has dark-colored hair. The man is still considered armed and dangerous, and his identity is unknown.

Anyone with additional information is being asked either to call the VSP Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101 or to contact VSP anonymously by clicking here.