10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st.

The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.

Assemblyman Billy Jones spoke about the importance of farming to the North Country.

“Anytime we can expand upon our agricultural industry and also help small farmers out, we always want to do that,” Jones said. “Farming is such an important part to our economy here in the north country that we need to continue to focus on programs that will help them.”

New York state will also add siblings to the definition of a family member for paid sick leave, allowing employees to get 67% of their normal salary for up to 12 weeks to take care of a sick brother or sister.

With New York’s gas tax suspension set to expire January 1st, prices at the pump could also once again start going up. Minimum wage across the state will increase from $13.20 an hour to $14.20 an hour, outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester county. “Our biggest issue here in the North Country is getting workers right now, and certainly anything to attract workers we need to do and continue to do,” Jones said.

Airports in New York state will also have to provide a nursing space for breastfeeding mothers, behind the security screening area out of public view and include a chair and an electrical outlet.

Jones talked about what he hopes to see from New York State as the new legislative session is set to begin in January. “Attract workers, to help businesses get workers is a priority, should be a priority here, also housing is a major, major issue here,” he said. “People that I represent all along the campaign trail, the last 4-5 months, especially in parts of the Adirondacks, people have been talking about housing affordability.”

Jones noted while creating affordable housing is important, housing affordability is just as important so professionals can afford to live and work in the area.

Another law that will affect people in the area is a new requirement for tele-marketers to give customers the option to be added to the “do not call” list after they have stated their name and company which goes into effect March 6th.