New mask requirements are likely coming to Burlington

New requirements on wearing masks in city businesses will likely be put in place next week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Friday.

“All of the science we’ve seen indicates that this is an important strategy for reducing the transmission of the virus,” Weinberger said. “We wanted the ability to go further than voluntary guidance, and the Governor has now said municipalities can elect to do that.”

It will take action from city council, and Councilor Karen Paul said in Friday’s COVID-19 update that a vote will likely take place at Monday’s meeting.

Residents can get a mask during select times at the Fletcher Free Library on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or at the Burlington Police Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I hope everyone in seeing the city take this step understands this to be an effort to support the economy, support getting back to work,” Weinberger said.

Meanwhile, there’s a new initiative called ‘Plant for the People’ aimed at addressing food insecurity through volunteer gardening.

“Our goal is to secure 100,000 pounds of additional produce to contribute to Feeding Chittenden to address the large and growing need we’re facing there,” Weinberger said.

“There is a need for local and fresh produce grown by Burlingtonians at the food shelf,” said Hannah Harrington of Feeding Chittenden. “We want to increase our distribution of fruits and vegetables in the coming months.”

Last weekend, dog parks and tennis courts reopened after a long closure, and this weekend it’s the basketall courts. You should know, there are some restrictions.

“It is still too early for full contact play to return,” Weinberger said. “If you want to use these basketball courts, the expectation is that you can shoot hoops and play a game of horse, there is not supposed to be, however, contact play.”

As many of the cities’ businesses wonder when they might reopen, mayor weinberger reccomended contacting the resource and recovery center for guidance.