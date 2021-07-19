‘Uber for lawn care’: Mobile app connects Vermonters with landscapers

A mobile app just launched in Burlington is being described as the “Uber for lawn care.”

The app, called GreenPal, connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals. Vermonters can list their property with a preferred service date and their specific lawn care needs. Professionals can then bid and homeowners choose who they want to work with based on ratings and price.

GreenPal is based in Nashville and is available in more than 80 U.S. cities, according to its website. Co-founder Gene Caballero said it’s all about convenience.

“It kind of fits in perfectly to the consumer mindset that we kind of want everything here and now and don’t have to wait,” Caballero said. “And don’t necessarily have to talk to anyone to get the chore done.”

So far, 40 landscaping professionals in Burlington have signed up for the app.