New outreach van for Community Health Centers

The Community Health Centers of Burlington has a new addition that will help serve the healthcare needs of the community.

CHCB purchased an outreach van to expand access to services provided for their Homeless Healthcare Program.

The newly dedicated outreach vehicle has been a dream come true for the Community Health Centers of Burlington.

The van is something CHCB has wanted for more than ten years. When the pandemic hit, the state loaned them a van for outreach testing.

With the help of federal funding CHCB was able to purchase the van.

“Knowing that there were barriers we really happy to have this opportunity to bring the care to them. our homeless program which is a federally funded program has been doing some medical outreach for years but at a limited basis and with this van we are now able to increase outreach to patients who are located in different hotels through economic services there’s been some changes in where were able to reach our patients,” said CHCB’s medical director of quality, risk, and compliance and lead HHP clinician, Kerry Goulette PA.

The outreach van will allow CHCB to expand medical outreach visits to include acute and chronic disease management care as well as immunizations.

CHCB will also plan to use this new resource for its youth program to provide care and support to at-risk or homeless youth ages 15 to 26.

“In the future hopefully we will be able to expand outreach to other populations that the Community Health Centers serve,” said Goulette.

CHCB’s goal is to revolutionize the way health care is provided to the community’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

Community Health Care Centers of Burlington have provided quality health care for Vermonters regardless of financial or insurance status.