New poll shows “dead heat” for NH democratic primary

The democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire is in a statistical dead heat among the top four candidates.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the field with a slight edge of 20%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is a close second with 19% of likely New Hampshire voters.

Sen. Bernie Sanders from nearby Vermont has 18%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 15%.

Because the poll has a margin of error of five percent, any of the four could take the primary if it were held today.

Polling in New Hampshire this cycle has been quite volatile.

The Monmouth university poll was conducted by telephone with 404 New Hampshire voters who are likely to vote in the February primary.