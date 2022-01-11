In partnership with the National Institute of Health and Amazon, Vermont is launching a program on Wednesday that will deliver test kits to homes.

Governor Phil Scott says the state has acquired 500,000 tests. Vermonters can place orders on Wednesday, January 12 on the Health Department’s website. Households can request no more than two kits. The site goes live at 10:00 am.

“Rapid tests continue to be an important tool, especially given what we’ve learned about omicron,” said Governor Phil Scott. “While PCR tests are still beneficial, they take too long in many instances due to the speed in which omicron transmits,” said Scott.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he is looking into how long these tests can stay outside or in a mailbox due to kits having certain temperature requirements, but says Vermonters shouldn’t be too concerned.