New program will offer careers in health care

The University of Vermont Health Network and Community College of Vermont are collaborating to offer a new program that will offer careers in health care and help meet the community’s pharmacy needs.

The Pharmacy Technician Program provides fully-funded course work through CCV and a full-time position with either the University of Vermont Medical Center or Central Vermont Medical Center.

Matt Flint is the Outpatient Pharmacy Manager at UVM Medical Center.

“Pharmacy technicians are really the backbone of pharmacy,” Flint said.

Flint said pharmacy technicians are critical to providing high quality health care.

“They prepare medications, they perform inventory related tasks, they make sure outpatients are taken care of in a timely manner,” Flint said.

Anyone can apply to the program.

“We need more people to keep up with the growth so we can continue to provide the same great care that we are expected to provide,” Flint said.

The Associate Dean of Workforce at CCV Tiffany Walker said there are three total courses involved.

“People will start in a course called intro to pharmacy, which is taught by a pharmacist and teaches them all the pieces of a pharmacy,” Walker said.

They already had quite a few applicants.

“There were 25 applicants in the past couple of days,” Walker said.

The program allows people to work and go to school at the same time.

“And if they can work in the field they are choosing to go into, while they are going to school,” Walker said. “They don’t have that break from income which most people can’t take.”

Course work starts in January. They are taking applications now and anyone interested can attend a virtual information session to learn more.