The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis.

“Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last few years is middle income startup development,” says Josh Hanford, the Commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community.

“What is unique in this project is that ability to hit that workforces middle income households for homeownership,” says Zeke Davisson. Davisson is the COO of Summit Properties — a developer in the project.

But not all are onboard the program’s first project. One of these people is Steven Ralph who lives directly across from where the apartments would be built.

“It [doesn’t] sit right,” says neighbor Steven Ralph. “Putting in a two, three story buildings is out of character for the neighborhood.”

Nevertheless, the Middlebury Town Manager believes its community members will reap the benefits.

“Everyday we have people looking for affordable housing in the town of Middlebury,” says Kathleen Ramsay. “Middle income people can’t find housing. We can’t attract people to come to the town to work. This is a much needed project.”

The empty block of land that would be used for the project stretches 11 acres long. It may soon become home to 150 units for middle income households. The project is a part of the missing Middle Income Homeownership Development Program.

In June — Governor Phil Scott signed a bill devoting 15 million dollars for this program. The program is the largest single investment in the state’s history in middle income housing. Much of the cost is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Amongst concerns includes increased traffic on their roads. Some neighbors have their mailboxes across the street. They’re concerned adding the new development will make walking across the street more dangerous. Another concern is the noise pollution.

“It’s the people that come and go at all times of the nights. The headlights [outside with] my master bedroom [being] right out front.”

Middlebury has estimated population of 9,000. Neighbors like steven embrace Middlebury’s small town feel. He’s worried the project will put the town’s identity in jeopardy.

Applications for the program opened on December Second. As of Tuesday, Vermont State Officials have received pre-applications from 12 different Vermont towns. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.