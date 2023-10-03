More changes could come to Vermont State University as several courses may be on the chopping block, and others could be moving campuses. VTSU released a report Monday outlining several proposed changes by a group that looked through enrollment data all summer.

But Interim President Mike Smith makes clear: no current students would be affected by these potential changes.

He says these recommended plans are cost-effective decisions that would keep the school afloat. Notably, Smith says he’d get rid of some under-enrolled programs, which he thinks would “make the most sense.”

Some of these changes could go into effect as soon as the fall of 2024. Smith says in an effort to save money and rework the school budget, a handful of courses would be discontinued, others consolidated, or some moved to another campus within the school’s network.

Smith says the research group formed in July, and had to make some “tough decisions.”

“That working group consisted of faculty, staff, and administrators, and we came up with criteria to use when looking at the courses,” says Smith.

Outlined in the report, 10 programs are recommended for discontinuation, 13 others could consolidate, and 11 more could change campus location.

Smith says no current students would be impacted, and students within affected programs would be taught out and still get their degrees. Of the courses being cut, Smith says only 77 students were enrolled, amounting to less than 2% of the student body.

However, faculty would be impacted by these plans.

Smith says staff in the affected courses will be offered a buyout, as he’s looking to reduce faculty by 20 to 33 positions.

“My hope is that we avoid any layoffs through these buyouts, but if we don’t get the uptake on the buyouts, we’ll have to do some layoffs in this endeavor,” says Smith.

Smith notes the school anticipates $2.1 to $3.35 million in savings over the next two years as

these changes are implemented.

As for the specific programs, Smith explains some of the changes: “landscape design, for example, we just didn’t feel there was sufficient enrollment,” says Smith.

“We combined climate change with atmospheric science. We just thought they were very closely aligned, we felt it was best to consolidate those two programs together,” he continues.

Some other courses in talks of being cut are forestry and agriculture. Some that may consolidate are data science and information technology. Inclusive childhood education would possibly leave the Lyndon campus for only Johnson and Castleton.

Smith remains optimistic that these recommendations will help in the long run, but says he had to make some difficult decisions.

“If we’re offering courses that aren’t attracting students and are fiscally underwater, we’re not being responsible to the rest of the students that are paying tuition at the university,” says Smith.

With a recent lower enrollment rate, Smith notes a new strategic plan is in place to work on getting enrollment up in the coming years.

This report is an in-progress draft, as Smith is looking for comments and feedback from faculty, staff, and students until the end of the month. He specifically wants to hear from faculty as they’ll be the most impacted.

The full draft report can be accessed here.