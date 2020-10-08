New shelter announced for people escaping domestic violence, includes more space and better services

COLCHESTER, Vt. – The Champlain Housing Trust and Steps to End Domestic Violence have announced plans to establish a new shelter for people escaping domestic and sexual violence in Chittenden County.

It will be located off of Route 15 in Colchester, where crews are currently working to transform an extended stay hotel into 21 emergency living spaces.

For years, Steps to End Domestic Violence has recognized the need for a shelter that better suits the crises they respond to, but the ongoing pandemic made that need more immediate than ever.

Executive Director Nicole Kubon said the new facility is an upgrade both in space and access to emergency services.

“Right now we have communal kitchens and communal bathrooms, so we had to stop admitting people to shelter for a good amount of time during COVID,” Kubon said. “Now, we will not have to interrupt our emergency housing services if we have to make those accommodations going forward.”

The location of the current shelter has always been confidential for the safety of its residents, but the new building marks a different approach. Steps to End Domestic Violence is letting the public know where the shelter is, and they’ll have on-site offices and increased security.

The hope is that these changes will provide some sense of normalcy for people staying at the shelter.

“They don’t have to keep where they are a secret from everyone in their lives, so they can maintain that support system,” Kubon said. “They can also order food or pick up supplies for their household and bring them directly to where they’re staying, as opposed to needing to get dropped off down the street and walk blocks to get to our shelter.”

The Champlain Housing Trust helped secure the new building with CARES Act funding. CFO Michael Monte said that once renovations are completed in a few months, the shelter will be well-suited for the needs of Steps to End Domestic Violence and the people they serve.

“This is a much better system in terms of the services that we see, a better cost in terms of operating and providing support to people, so it’s really a net value to everybody,” Monte said.

Incidents of domestic violence in Vermont have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In March, Steps to End Domestic Violence saw a 50 percent increase in the amount of people they served.