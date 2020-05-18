New smoke detectors may have saved three lives in Waitsfield house fire

Vermont fire investigators say new smoke detectors may have kept a family in Waitsfield from getting hurt in a fire that destroyed their home.

The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 6405 Main Street. All three members of the family, including a six-month-old baby, were asleep at the time. The smoke detectors in their home woke them up, and they got out safely. No firefighters were hurt, either.

The Vermont Division of Fire Safety says this was an electrical fire that began in a small room on the first floor and was not suspicious in nature. They also added that the family just replaced their old, broken smoke detectors with new ones within the past month.