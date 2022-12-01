A much needed project three years in the making is opening up in St. Albans Town next week. The brand new Town Hall will open on Monday. Town Manager Carrie Johnson says the old building, which was built in the 1800’s, became unsafe for staff, leading them to move a half mile down the road.

The 13,000 square foot, one-story building is nearly finished. The old building has been standing nearly 130 years, which Johnson says became too small for staff and files. But now, she says administration has the space to grow.

“We’re really excited to be here, it provides a lot of room for expansion for the town, it’s a much more efficient building, we’re lucky about that,” Johnson says.

“And right off the lobby is one of our large meeting rooms and we didn’t have that in our previous building.”

Now, there’s more space and a walk-up window inside that the public can utilize. The new building is also equipped with a security system. Johnson says this “provides a little more safety than our previous building.”

Town Clerk Anna Bourdon notes “the building we were in was built in 1850, so I think this building is going to be a lot healthier for everyone.”

She says the old vault, which stores important paper records, nearly ran out of space, making it hard for staff to walk around. The top floor of the old building was also not ADA compliant.

Bourdon notes, “the vault was what was needed for researchers and us, because in Vermont you have to keep all land records and it was just getting really really small.”

Johnson adds, the new building was funded through the town’s tax budget, which citizens voted to support. The new town hall cost nearly $5 million.

But now, many are wondering what’s to become of the old building. Johnson says several ideas have been proposed, such as a daycare, but no real plans have been discussed with the selectboard as of yet. Johnson is “not sure what will happen to the old town hall, we’re not ready to let it go yet.”

She adds, the old building will need extensive renovations before anything moves in, which could take several years. The new town hall will be open to the public on Monday, December 5th.