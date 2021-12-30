Burlington, VT — Vermont has adopted new guidance for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine that states if a person tests positive, they should stay home and isolate for 5 days regardless of vaccination status.

You can leave home isolation on Day 5 if:

  • you have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4, and
  • you never had symptoms, or your symptoms have improved and you feel better, and
  • you have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers
  • and you wear a mask around others through day 10

Quarantine guidance depends on vaccination status but is as follows:

  1. If you have had your booster shot, or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months:
  • You do not need quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days
  • Take a test on day 5
  • If you experience any symptoms, get a test and stay home until you receive test results

2. If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted, OR completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted, OR are unvaccinated:

  • Stay home and quarantine for 5 days
  • You can leave your home after day 5 if: you have no symptoms, you have one negative PCR or LAMP test on or after day 5 OR two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4 and you wear a mask around others through day 10