Burlington, VT — Vermont has adopted new guidance for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine that states if a person tests positive, they should stay home and isolate for 5 days regardless of vaccination status.

You can leave home isolation on Day 5 if:

you have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4, and

you never had symptoms, or your symptoms have improved and you feel better, and

you have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers

and you wear a mask around others through day 10

Quarantine guidance depends on vaccination status but is as follows:

If you have had your booster shot , or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months , OR completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months :

You do not need quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days

Take a test on day 5

If you experience any symptoms, get a test and stay home until you receive test results

2. If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted, OR completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted, OR are unvaccinated: