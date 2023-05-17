The Champlain Fire District is officially getting a new home after residents in the Town and Village of Champlain gave their approval in a vote, 173-118.

Commissioner for the Fire District Woody Kissel said it was nail-biting while the ballots were counted, but they’re excited to move forward with the project. “I’d like to express our thanks to our community for supporting us. It’s a big endeavor for the community but it’s going to benefit the community for years to come.”

The new fire station will be 12,000 square feet and will be able to hold all of the departments equipment, so they no longer have to rent a second garage for their brush truck and boat.

Kissel says this will improve safety and call response time, as having to go to the secondary location adds about 7 to 8 minutes per call.

Engineers have suggested the department not go out to bid for the project until this December, but the department hopes to move faster. “We’re hoping with the momentum we’ve got rolling right now, we want to start breaking ground possibly this fall and our goal is to be in the building by fall of 2024” said Dale Tetreault, another commissioner for the district.

The new station was designed by Wiemann Lamphere architects out of Colchester.

Excitement for the new station has also led to the department growing, it currently has around 30 members, and received 4 new applicants during the public hearings.

Once the new station is built the firefighters current home will be put up for sale and any money from the sale will go towards the payment of the new station.