The second group of #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites have been announced across New York.

17 total sites have been listed, including one in the North Country. The pop-up site will be held at:

Clinton Community College, 158 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The site will be open on Saturday, January 22, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and offer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children ages 5 and up. To make an appointment, click here.

“Vaccinating our children and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families.”

A full list of sites across New York can be found here.