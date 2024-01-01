As we mark the start of 2024, a handful of new laws are taking effect across different Green Mountain State departments.

One law going into effect January 1 phases out fluorescents and prohibits the sale of mercury-containing light bulbs. These are typically the four-foot-long bulbs found in offices, schools, or municipal buildings.

“They now can be replaced by LED bulbs that are far more efficient and that do not contain the potent neurotoxin, mercury,” says Burns.

If your home or businesses uses or sells fluorescent bulbs, they will not be stocked on shelves anymore. Burns notes LEDs are the cheapest option for consumers in the long run, as he says they take less electricity to light a room.

“It was very forward thinking, led by Rep. Amy Sheldon in Middlebury,” notes Burns, “and it had broad support because it did provide these multiple benefits: protecting public health, protecting the environment and climate, and ultimately saving people money on electricity bills.”

Looking to the Fish and Wildlife Department, new regulations go into effect for trapping animals, designed with a higher level of safety. The new law states that live trapped animals must be killed humanely, and establishes new standards for trap types and baits that reduce the risk of catching pets and non-targeted wildlife.

Traps must also be set at least 50 feet away from trails and highways.

Turning to the Department of Labor, Vermonters are getting a raise.

The state’s minimum wage is going up to $13.67 an hour, a .49 cent raise. Tipped wages are also growing to $6.84 from $6.28.