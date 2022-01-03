Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department ended 2021 responding to it’s 14th gunfire incident. Shots were fired inside a home on St. Louis Street just minutes before the New Year, sparking more concern over the city’s gunfire trends.

From June to December 2021, Burlington Police responded to nearly 14,000 incidents and only 15 percent of them were “low priority calls”.

Acting Chief Jon Murad said, “We’ve had certain kinds of category uptick in the past two years. We’ve seen these kinds of changes I believe does have to do with the fact we don’t have as many resources available for public safety, but we’re building those resources back.”

Some of those “resources” Acting Chief Jon Murad is referring to are officers. According to the report, there are a total of 68 officers, the lowest headcount to date in the Queen City. The Burlington Police Department’s workforce was up against 14 gunfire incidents in 2021, which is alarming, as the average number between 2012 and 2019 was two. “That is not a trend we are happy about,” said Acting Chief Murad.

On New Year’s Eve, the city responded to it’s 14th incident involving 20-year-old Bonide Wilondja Badibanga who fired a gun at a family member. Since someone was struck, it’s classified as a shooting and in this case, an attempted murder. He turned himself in on Monday afternoon and was later arraigned. He pleaded not guilty on all counts and held without bail for the time being.

Acting Chief Murad talked about how they can approach gunfire incidents moving forward. “Our best option with regard to combatting gun violence is a system where we bring in as many partners in as possible. Our next step is figuring out who is likely to commit gun violence, who the associates of people committing gun violence, and what we can do to dissuade them from moving to gun violence.”

He also says that there are positive changes in the works for 2022 including the hiring of a brand-new officer and new positions such as a community support liaison and community service officers.