Montpelier, VT — For the first time in five years, fireworks will ring in the New Year in Vermont’s capital city. Director of Montpelier Alive Dan Groberg says the city has held New Years Eve celebrations similar to Burlington in the past, however, harsh weather and a lack of volunteers have made it difficult in recent years.

Groberg says community members reached out to him wanting to come together after a difficult two years with the pandemic. “We’re all looking for a little bit of hope and joy, and you know it’s been such a stressful time so the ability to come together and have a shared experience is really special.”

The East-Montpelier based shop Northstar Fireworks will launch the fireworks for a 15 to 20 minute show starting at 6 pm. The fireworks will be launched from the highest points in the capital city and can be visible throughout the city, including from downtown and from the State House Lawn.

Groberg also encourages Vermonters to shop locally for the holidays and to check out the holiday projection show from the Langdon Street Bridge. It will feature custom graphics and animations by students from the Central Vermont Career Center.