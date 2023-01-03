With the new year ringing in, many people’s resolution journey begins at the gym. The new year is a time for a fresh start, and many recent gym members are looking to start and continue some healthy habits.

The value of living a healthy lifestyle rings true for older folks like Pat Biggam, a resident of East Montpelier. “Any New Year’s resolution is trying to do it differently and basically with any habit you have to stick with it for many months and then it’ll become a part of your routine,” said Biggam, “I’m 75 years old and it becomes more important to maintain a regular workout. Basically, I get on the treadmill and put up the elevation and then I do weight room for another 30 minutes.”

Biggam stopped hitting the gym during the pandemic, and he only came back a few months ago. But for some, the gym has always been a frequent occurrence. “This place is a fountain of youth,” said 69-year-old David Buzzi.

“Health is the most cherished thing we can have and protect and it something we have both its physical and mental and something about exercises is it addresses both of those things,” said Mike Feitelberg, the CEO of the Edge.

But just like every year, the numbers will eventually die down. “Around the end of February, we start to see a little dip of a drip of new people coming in and signing up,” said Jennifer Martineau, Berlin’s Planet Fitness club manager.

“You have got to find that piece of time that you’re willing to give and sacrifice so you can come here. The best thing you can do is walk through the doors and get here. That’s the major step,” said Martineau.

Right now, many people are taking the first step. Gym officials hope to see everyone at the gym accomplishing their new year goals.