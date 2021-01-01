New Year’s Eve from the comfort of your computer screen

Ring in the new year from the comfort of your own computer screen.

The Burlington City Arts (BCA) is promoting just that by hosting its third Highlight Burlington New Year’s Eve event with over 100 Vermont-based performers.

Last year, Highlight Burlington was previously held throughout the Burlington area. Now, the BCA is bringing the fun and festivities right into Vermonters’ living rooms for a safe celebration experience.

“It’s all performers broadcasting from their homes or their studios, somewhere safe with people from their pod and streaming right from their own areas wherever that may be,” said BCA’s Festival and Event Director Zach Williamson.

He says the event will give performers – some negatively impacted by the pandemic – a unique platform to share their talents. Almost all artists who sent in an audition tape were accepted to perform in the event. One musician is as young as 12.

Natalie Miller and her husband own the Vermont Comedy Club. She and her team of comedians prepared sketches and a late night talk show.

“We’re not going to harp on the pandemic during these shows. We’re going to be talking about all different kinds of things. We might be lampooning 2020 just a little bit in our 10 pm show and looking forward to 2021,” said Miller.

Local musician Craig Mitchell prepared a talk show called, “Big Heavy World: VERY Colorful Talk Show,” highlighting marginalized voices, including Vermont’s first openly transgender lawmaker, Taylor Small and a live DJ performance to follow.

“The idea behind is to make sure that we’re elevating voices that may or may not be heard all the time. so, we’re trying to focus on folks who are marginalized, meaning folks who are of color, women, and people of the LGBTQ community,” said Mitchell.

To join in on the house party, Vermonters can visit highlight.community, purchase a $10 ticket, and access a variety of programs. Ticket purchases will support artists directly. Viewers have the ability to join other programs, at any time.

“So it is like you are in a giant building, wandering from venue to venue to venue and you do need to channel surf from performer to performer,” said Williamson.

He says while it may not feel like New Year’s, he hopes he can raise Vermonters’ spirits and look forward to 2021.

“From the viewers to the performers, (it’s) a time to come together in this very safe world, celebrate who we are and really look forward. I think every artist has a positive message of where we’ve been and we can go,” said Williamson.