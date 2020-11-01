New York alters travel guidelines for New Hampshire, other non-neighboring states

New York has just changed its travel guidelines for people from New Hampshire and all other non-neighboring states. The Empire State is now requiring coronavirus tests before and after arriving.

In new guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, travelers from states not bordering New York now have to test negative no more than three days before entering. Anyone in that group who arrives in the Empire State without proof of a negative test will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Anyone who travels from a non-neighboring state that has proof will still have to quarantine for three days and then take a second test on the fourth day. If that second test is negative, the quarantine can end at that point.

It’s not clear how all of this will be enforced, but anyone from states that border New York — such as Vermont — is exempt.