FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will work to make outdoor instruction space available in parks and on closed-off streets in an effort to prevent new coronavirus infections when school starts next month.

He said principals of the city’s 1,700-plus public schools would be asked to submit plans for outdoor learning either in their own schoolyards or in parks or streets near their schools.