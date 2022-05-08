New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

She tweeted Sunday afternoon that she’d received the test result earlier in the day, adding:

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

The governor’s most recent public event of any kind was on Friday in New York City. Another attendee at that same event, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, tested positive himself in late March. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also tested positive in April.