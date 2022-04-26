New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Plattsburgh where she spoke about how her 2023 New York State Budget will impact the North Country. The budget is worth a total of 221 billion dollars.

The governor spoke at the Nova Bus Manufacturing Center in Plattsburgh. It builds hybrid buses and soon plans to roll out electric buses. She applauded the company’s sustainability efforts. Her budget devotes 20 million dollars to help non M-T-A transit agencies move towards more sustainable sources.

“This is the future unfolding,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul says. “The hybrid buses, transitioning to all-electric, and you’re making it here. So I hope that locals who may not think about this when you drive by, that you say, wow, we’re changing the future of our state and ensuring a greener environment for our children’s children because of what’s going on here in Plattsburgh.”

Another big chunk of her budget will be devoted to education. She says her 31.5 billion dollar investment is the highest level of education funding the state has ever seen.