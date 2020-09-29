New York governor raises alarm about new virus hot spots

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.

The Democratic governor said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state’s new infections in recent testing. New York has reported just over 11,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks. Cuomo says the state has 200 rapid testing machines available.

A disproportionate number of new cases have come from a handful of communities in and north of New York City that are home to many Orthodox Jews.

Cuomo warned he may close schools in regions where too many people are testing positive.