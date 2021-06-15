New York landmarks to be lit blue and gold, fireworks scheduled to celebrate end of COVID-19 restrictions

(WETM) – New York landmarks will be lit blue and gold and fireworks are scheduled to set off across the state in celebration of 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the end of COVID-19 restrictions, some of which have been in place for over a year.
“This is a momentous day, and we deserve it,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday during his announcement.
Firework displays will be held at 10 landmarks beginning simultaneously at 9:15 p.m. at the following sites.
Albany
- Empire State Plaza
- Albany, NY 12228
Binghamton
- Binghamton University M Lot
- 4400 Vestal Parkway E
- Vestal, NY 13850
Jones Beach
- Jones Beach State Park
- 1 Ocean Parkway
- Wantagh, NY 11793
Lake Placid
- Lake Placid Club
- Lake Placid, NY 12946
New York City
- New York Harbor
Niagara Falls
- Niagara Falls State Park
- Goat Island Road
- Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Nyack
- Memorial Park
- 4 Depew Ave.
- Nyack, NY 10960
Rochester
- Rochester Dome Arena
- 2695 E. Henrietta Rd
- Henrietta, NY 14467
Syracuse
- NYS Fairgrounds
- 581 State Fair Blvd
- Syracuse NY 13209
Utica
- Downtown Utica
- 100 Whitesboro Street
- Utica, NY 13502
The following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:
- Empire State Building
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
“472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York’s adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State’s essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished.”
All state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted, effective immediately, across commercial and social settings, including:
- Sports and recreation
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Trade
- Child care
- Camps
- Food services
- Offices
- Real estate
- Buildings
- Agriculture
- Fishing
- Forestry
- Amusement and family entertainment
- Personal care services
- Gyms
- Retail
- Malls
- Movie theaters
“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”