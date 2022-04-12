On Tuesday, New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin was arrested on federal corruption investigation, and an indictment alleged that Benjamin had schemed to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.

According to AP News, Benjamin had plead not guilty for charges that included bribery, fraud, conspiracy, and falsification of records.

At 5:10 pm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement: “I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

Benjamin’s counsel, James D. Gatta and William J. Harrington released this statement following his resignation: “There has never been a federal case like this in America. Brian supported a $50,000 grant to Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for public school students in Harlem. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant. After today’s charges, Brian will resign his duties as Lieutenant Governor and suspend his campaign. He will focus his energies on explaining in court why his actions were laudable — not criminal. He looks forward to when this case is finished so he can rededicate himself to public service.”

For the time being, New York Senate Majority Leader, Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins will fill the role of acting Lieutenant Governor.