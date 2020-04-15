New York School Districts prepared to keep school online if needed

Schools in Vermont are closed for the remainder of the year. In New York however, Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to extend the closure date. But Superintendents say that they’re ready to handle whatever comes their way.

For the first time, the coronavirus pandemic has school districts across the country, rushing to construct plans for online learning. Most Northeastern states have closed their public schools for the rest of the school year, and resorted to online classes. But in New York, the doors are set to open back up in two weeks, on April 29th.

Districts in the Empire State, are preparing for that possibility. “We find it difficult to believe that we’ll be opened up on the 29th”, says Dan Mannix, Superintendent of the Beekmantown Central School District. “But we are looking at best practices; isolation, safety, and for anybody to be in the building. And the procedures that have been established by the scientific community is the best practice.”

Officials say they are awaiting orders from governor cuomo.

“We’re still looking for more guidance in that way,” says Dr. Thomas Palmer, Superintendent of the Peru Central School District. “I do think there will still be some digital responsibilities to provide instructions for students, so I’m not sure if hes thinking we’re going to have wide open campus reopening at that time, or its going to be a gradual process. “

They plan on doing their best to honor their high school seniors with festivities of some kind. “We want to make sure that our Seniors do have the ceremony, that they do have a Graduation, a recognition of their… twelve or thirteen years in the Beekmantown Central School District,” says Superintendent Mannix.

They say they are currently taking things on a week by week basis.