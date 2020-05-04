New York Schools closed for the remainder of school year

Until Friday, school districts across New York’s North Country were still slated to re-open later this month. Now, they have no choice but to plan how they’ll re-open in the fall.

Just two weeks before students and teachers across the Empire State were going to head back to the classroom, Governor Andrew Cuomo, has extended the closures for the remainder of the school year.

While some people are feeling sad for graduating seniors — missing out on major milestones like proms and graduations… Plattsburgh resident Amy French, believes the Governor made the right choice. “I think that it’s actually a good idea. I know it’s hard on the kids, you know, they’re missing out on a lot of things.”

And while that may be the case, experts predict we could see a second wave of Coronavirus in the near future, which may be expedited if stay-at-home orders are lifted prematurely. “Considering the circumstances of the virus and the unknown, I think it’s a good idea for now. Hopefully next year, everything will change and they can go back to normalcy,” says French.

The closure order also applies to Colleges and Universities, like SUNY Plattsburgh.