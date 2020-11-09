New York State Comptroller tours North Country businesses

North Country leaders welcomed New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to the region Monday to lend his expertise on improving the economy in Clinton and Franklin counties during COVID-19.

“The North Country has shown tremendous resilience,” DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli says while things are certainly not back to normal, there are many positives residents and officials can take pride in. He says the North Country has made great progress recovering jobs and improving its unemployment numbers, compared to other regions in New York State. Following a brief stop at the chamber of commerce, the comptroller got to tour a few area businesses himself.

“To see first-hand what these family owned businesses, the backbone really of our economy, in the North Country are doing,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones.

After a stop at Prairies Orchard in Malone, DiNapoli says the sales tax revenue in the region is another indicator of economic activity and success.

“Folks are spending a lot of time locally and they’re spending their money locally too,” he said. “What we’re also seeing is an influx of instate tourism. A lot of downstate folks are coming up and spending time in the North Country.”

DiNapoli also echoed many other state leaders in saying we need more funding from Washington to truly bounce back the economy at the state and local level.

“Once the dust settles on not just the presidential election but who controls the senate, I do hope the bill pending in the house will come through,” he said. “Because we want to avoid budget cuts that could hurt the local governments.”