New York State Trooper applications are open; Troop B recruiter speaks on the qualifications

The application process to become a New York State Trooper is open and this is the first time in history the exam will be computerized.

Trooper Ashley Whitty had wanted to be a New York State Trooper since she was a young girl.

“I remember watching troopers pull over cars in front of my house and I was just drawn to that,” Whitty said.

Trooper Whitty said she enjoys helping people on a daily basis.

“Sometimes I go and I see people on their worst days,” Whitty said. “If there is some way that I can make a difference in their lives, even if it’s just calling them a tow for a disabled vehicle, that’s how I like to spend my days.”

The trooper exam will be administered from January until April next year. Wendy House is a recruiter for the New York State Police, Troop B in Plattsburgh.

“To take our trooper exam you have to be a U.S Citizen,” House said. “Have at least a high school diploma or GED at the time of the exam. And you have to apply to take the exam between your 20th and 29th birthday.”

Trooper house said the goal is to try and reach people that may not have considered law enforcement as a career field.

“Everybody brings something different to the table,” House said. “And we need a diverse group to help connect with our communities to better serve our communities.”

This time around, troopers have put together recruitment teams.

“Not only myself, but I am also getting assistance to help me,” House said. “That would be welcome in some of our underrepresented communities.”

As their slogan goes, they want people to “Choose Change”.

“If you are not happy with the way that communities and law enforcement, the relationships that we have right now, be that change,” House said. “Be the person to go in and try to make a more positive influence in the communities between the law enforcement and community bridge.”

There is a $20 fee when you sign up for the exam, and when you pick a testing location there is an additional $35 fee.