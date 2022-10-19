Two graduate students from Columbia University are bringing some Lake Champlain folklore to the big screen.

Samantha Glass and Bruno Rubeiz created The Ballad of Fred Fort, a short film that follows the fictional Fred Fort in his journey searching for Champ, the Loch Ness Monster of Lake Champlain.

“The story is about Fred, who has been looking for this lake monster his whole life,” said Glass, the co-producer. “He’s dedicated his life to finding this one lake monster, and he finds a piece of evidence that connects his family to the legend.”

Rubeiz, the director of the project discovered Champ at a young age in Brazil when he saw the famous photo taken in 1977 by Sandra Mansi. “Growing up in Brazil I always say that the Loch Ness Monster was my favorite fairy tale, and when I started doing research on that when I was a kid, I quickly discovered Champ, who I would say after Nessy is the most famous lake monster.”

The legend of Champ began in the 18th century with accounts from Native Americans living in the area that describe a large, horned serpent of snake living in the lake.

Glass shared how the two decided to come to Plattsburgh from New York City. “He was doing research of where he can film the project, of course he knew about Champ, it’s in New York, it’s not that far, 6 hours isn’t too bad, and then he found this beautiful lake house.”

The film is around 14 minutes total and the script was written based on the lake house on Lake Champlain being the setting. Glass said they received tremendous support from the City of Plattsburgh and local organizations like the Strand Center for the Arts.

Glass and Rubeiz hope to present the film at film festivals across the country and continue to grow the legend of Champ.

The film is set to premiere at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh in the summer of 2023.