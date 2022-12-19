With just over three weeks until the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, organizers are preparing to kick-off the event with a 10-day festival featuring music, games, and food.

The festival starts January 13 on Main Street, which will closed to traffic for the first time in more than 40 years, said Katie Wilson, marketing director for the games. The free event,will feature firepits, a rail jam, a snowball cornhole tournament and music by the band Smoke Signals.

“We’ll have a medals plaza set up just a few doors down, we’ll have the podium where nightly medals events will go on at 6 o’clock and then directly following that we’ll have free music on the main stage,” Wilson said.

TMarc Galvin, owner of The Bookstore Plus, says local businesses are already preparing for the crowds.

“We’re going to adjust our hours accordingly,” he said. “Normally during the winter time we close at 6 because its so kind of dark and gloomy, but we’re gonna stay open later, probably 8 or 9, be open, have our doors open and see what happens.”

Marcy Miller, owner of Pure Placid, said her business is focusing on the international aspect of the games. “We have a candle bar here, where we do candle making classes, so we’re tailoring some of those to different countries and different stuff that’s going to be here,” she said.

Miller said while she’s excited for her business, she’s also thrilled as a resident of Lake Placid. “The vibe of an event, there’s just an electricity in the air, and it’s gonna be really fun to just have it right out front of my store.”

Some of the bands playing during the festival include Mercy Union, Jim…, and Mix Master Mike from the Beastie Boys.

The festival also includes exhibitions from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in the old Gap on Main Street and a drone show during the closing ceremony.

Along with the ceremonies at Mid’s park, visitors can check out the games’ cauldron, the first of its kind to use LED lights instead of a real flame, an accent to the games focus on sustainability.