Just weeks before Lake Placid welcomes the FISU World University Games, major upgrades to the village’s Olympic facilities have finally been completed.

The newly renovated Olympic Center was shown off for the first time Wednesday. The $100 million project included renovations to the 1932 Jack Shea arena, the 1980 Herb Brooks arena and the James C. Sheffield speed skating oval, said Darcy Norfolk, Director of Communications for ORDA.

“And we have developed this incredible new Miracle Plaza which is a grand guest space with retail, and a café,” she said.

And a new museum includes the second largest collection of Olympic winter artifacts in the world. One of the highlights is silver medal from the 1980 Olympics that was left behind by an unknown Soviet hockey player following the American team’s ‘Miracle on Ice.’

Julia Herman, collections manager for the museum, said it worked with a Buffalo company to design the exhibits.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of back and forth with our amazing exhibit designers,” she said “It was very intensive work and detailed work, but it was very rewarding in the end.”

Herman said her favorite exhibit is the 800-piece collection of Olympic pins, which were popular in 1980. “I think I cataloged around 1,000 — that’s what we had going in,” she said.

Norfolk said the renovations will allow Lake Placid to preserve its Olympic legacy while creating a new space for younger generations to create their own memories.

The museum will open to the public Thursday with free admission. Starting Friday, admission will be $15 dollars for adults, with special discounts for military, children, and large groups.