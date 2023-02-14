Plattsburgh, NY – A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Plattsburgh recently.

The third prize-winning ticket — four matching numbers and the Powerball — was sold at the Maplefield store on Route 3.

The winning numbers for the February 13 drawing were 17-26-37-61-65 and the Powerball was. The Power Play multiplier for Monday’s drawing is 2, which means the third place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000.

No one won the overall Powerball jackpot. It increased to $57 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.