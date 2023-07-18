FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWIT) — 80 years Alpine.

On July 15, the 10th Mountain Division celebrated its 80th Anniversary, honoring the service of America’s only Mountain Division.

10th Mountain was officially activated on July 15, 1943, to serve in World War II as an alpine unit capable of fighting in high mountain environments.

Although the activation occurred at Camp Hale, Colorado, the Division has always had roots in Northern New York, back when Fort Drum was called Pine Camp.

“Back in the late 1930s and early 1940, the Army actually tested on Pine Camp to say what kind of capabilities do we have to fight in the arctic and alpine environment,” Fort Drum Acting Senior Commander Colonel Matthew Braman explained. “Which turned out, we had none. That started the process of people talking about a need for a Division that could do this.”

Soon after this realization, Charles “Minnie” Dole and the National Ski Patrol advocated for a mountain unit. Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain during World War II claimed victory in the mountains of Italy.

The unit was deactivated following the war, but later reactivated in the 1980s and moved to Fort Drum, New York. Leaders found that the area’s extreme winters were perfect for mountain training.

“It fit. It was kind of the tradition of the 10th Mountain Division fighting cold weather,” 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum Curator Doug Schmidt said. “Then in Northern New York with the snow and cold weather that we have up here.”

From desert to mountains, snowshoes to helicopters, soldiers stationed at Fort Drum now often train in the toughest weather conditions.

Col. Braman said that this is one of the reasons why the 10th Mountain remains to be the most deployed unit in the U.S. Army.

“Here we are 80 years later, and once again, the Army’s looking for an alpine unit to fight in that environment,” he said. “With Division Headquarters in Eastern Europe right now, we’re living that environment again, and we’re relevant.”

10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team also recently returned from a brief deployment in Finland, and its 2nd Brigade Combat Team is set to deploy to the Middle East this summer.

A celebration for the Division, but also a major milestone in the North Country, as local soldiers and families continue to have a large presence in local communities.

“Fort Drum in itself is integrated so much into the community,” Schmidt added. “There’s really no other base in the United States Military like it. We’re out in the community. The soldiers are living in the community, going to schools, they’re using hospitals in the area.”

This keeps strong leaders present so the history of the Alpine Division can stay alive.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than in the North Country and climbing mountains with the 10th Mountain Division,” Col. Braman expressed.

The Division’s anniversary was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony at the 1st Brigade Combat Team Warrior Restaurant.