ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A time capsule dating back to the 1920s was discovered Saturday when city workers removed a statue of Philip Schuyler at Albany City Hall.

The city’s Department of General Services removed the concrete foundation that the statue and discovered a copper-colored box encased in a larger box. Workers were able to remove the tops of both boxes, where they found letters, maps and memorabilia from as early as the 19th century.