New York State Police arrested two men Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a Keeseville man and throwing him off the AuSable Chasm Bridge earlier this week.

Michael J. Rougeau, 48 and Michael A. Nastasia, 30, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah.

Darrah was found dead Monday alongside the AuSable River in Chesterfield, just below the AuSable Chasm Bridge on State Route 9. Police say there was a fight and Darrah was stabbed and thrown from the bridge.

Rougeau and Nastasia were arrested separately in Plattsburgh. Both men were arraigned Wednesday in the Town of Chesterfield Court and are being held at the Essex County Jail without bail.

State Police say they were assisted by Plattsburgh City Police, Clinton and Essex County Sheriff’s Departments, Homeland Security Investigations and United States Border Patrol.

State Police are asking for anyone with information to please contact State Police at 518-873-2777.