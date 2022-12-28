PALM TREE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A six-year-old died Christmas morning, police said, after they ran into the roadway in front of a school bus on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Palm Tree. The child was struck at about 11 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the yellow 2022 Blue Bird Bus from EMESS Transportation continued northeast after the crash. Eventually, the bus driver realized what had happened and returned to the scene. The driver was not impaired, police said. At this point, the accident appears to be non-criminal.

If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to please call state troopers in Haverstraw at (845) 344-5300. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.