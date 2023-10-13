UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a few off-the-rails months, the Adirondack Railroad is once again in action between Old Forge and Tupper Lake. A limited restart of the northern end of the High Peaks Limited service line is planned for two upcoming weekends.

The line will welcome passengers back on for limited rides into the Adirondacks on Sunday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 29. The reopening comes following major washout storm damage in August. Repairs between the railroad’s Utica and Old Forge stops were completed later that month.

“The foliage season will be over,” said Adirondack Railroad General Manager Frank Kobliski. “However, the distant vistas are stunning and easier to see without leaves on the trees, and animal sightings increase. We anticipate the community of Tupper Lake will welcome the restoration of service.”

The first to have access to the first dates of service will be those who have been sitting on ride credits after August’s washouts led to some rides being canceled. Public ticket sales will be announced in the near future on the Adirondack Railroad website.

The Adirondack Railroad is operated by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society. The organization is a nonprofit that has seen over 1.8 million passengers take to the rails since 1996.