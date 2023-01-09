Capital Region parents, young athletes and coaches were among millions of Americans who watched as the Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest

The Albany Pop Warner Vice President Tor McDowell said the incident shook him to the core.

“That would most likely one of the most freakiest accidents I’ve ever seen in my entire life and I’ve played football starting from Pop Warner on through High School,” he said.

McDowell says he will not let staff or volunteers on the field without proper CPR training.

“We’re prepared for these kinds of things. And if you do not take them, we’re not putting you on our staff,” said McDowell

More than 380,000 Americans a year suffer cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. Colonie EMS Assistant Chief Robbie McCue says CPR training and proper equipment are key. .

“Every minute that goes by the chances of survival decreases by about 10%,” said McCue.

Pop Warner Head Coach Charles Chandler says the right equipment is also important.

“The first thing I do is I put my faith in the equipment. I check the equipment. I believe all the equipment for the most part does what it’s designed to do as long as it fits properly and is up to standards,” said Chandler.

Albany Pop Warner officials say the league needs at least one Automated External Defibrillator. The AED is used to revive a player by sending a shock to the heart.