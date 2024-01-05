Lake Placid, NY- A massive donation of land may give people a chance to find a home amid a housing crisis. The plot was gifted anonymously and will be used to create a housing co-op.

The Adirondack North Country Association, also known as ANCA, is making an effort to help those who are struggling to find affordable housing. Elizabeth Cooper, executive director of ANCA, said, “The housing crisis that the North Country is under is so dire, that I think it is imperative that all of us come at this as strongly as we can, from all the different angles that we have, as non-profits.”

Cooper is leading ANCA, and is working with Martha Pritchard Spear to create the housing co-op. The project is still in its earliest stages and the co-op doesn’t have an official name yet.

Spear said, “There are so many decisions we haven’t made yet, including our name. It’s a democratic process of running a co-op and creating a co-op out of thin air, as we are doing. It happens organically and slowly.”

When the project is complete, those interested will be able to have a place of their own. “It’s going to be structured in such a way with funding and financing that it will be obtainable for more people than you might think,” said Spear.

Cooper reiterated how affordable the co-op will be and said, “Those who are just starting off. Or, maybe those that have had a change of life circumstance. Or, maybe those that are retiring that are going to be on a fixed income, can get into housing that they own, that they are a part of. It’s not just a rental. They own it. They build equity.”

Whether you’re looking to get involved and help, or you’re interested in housing, you’ll have a chance coming up this weekend. Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3:30 pm an information session will be held at the Lake Placid Beach House. Meanwhile, you can get in touch with Spear directly by email at Martha@MarthaSpear.com, or on her website.